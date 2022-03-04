Serial flytipper who dumped waste in children's playgrounds and residential driveways caught on camera and jailed

Dean Stanley, 37, used his white van to deliberately flytip waste including electrical items, furniture, kitchen units, doors, beds, mattresses and building waste.

He admitted to 17 counts of fly-tipping committed between March 2019 and January 2020 across Hillingdon, Sutton and Buckinghamshire.

Eyewitnesses and CCTV footage caught Stanley using his two distinctive Ford Transit tipper vans - one white, one red, in taking the waste and dumping the items in open green spaces.

Stanley was caught on camera

Councils across the boroughs of Hillingdon and Sutton, and the county of Buckinghamshire, joined forces to bring an end to Stanley's "deliberate and flagrant" campaign of dumping.

Stanley, of Iver, was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court to 21 months for each of the 16 offences in Hillingdon and Buckinghamshire, to run concurrently.

He was further sentenced to 14 months for the offence in Sutton, also to run concurrently.

The court also ordered that his white van be seized.

A second defendant, Bradley Caswell, 30, Slough, appeared at the same hearing and was convicted on one count of fly-tipping in Long Lane, Uxbridge, alongside Stanley, on 29 October 2019.

Caswell was given a £500 fine, ordered to pay £720 compensation, court costs of £500 and a court surcharge.

Cllr John Riley, Hillingdon Council's Cabinet Member for Public Safety and Transport, said: "This is a fantastic piece of partnership working that has ended Mr Stanley's campaign of contempt and utter disregard for the boroughs where he was dumping and their residents.

"Bringing fly-tippers to justice can be tricky for local authorities as they'll often act under cover of darkness and won't leave anything that identifies them.

"In the case of Mr Stanley he was so driven by profiting from dumping waste, he let his guard down.

"We're very grateful for the help of our colleagues in Sutton and Buckinghamshire and the residents who have helped us make this case a success.