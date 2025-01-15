A football fan who used sexually offensive language towards a member of staff at Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium has been banned from football matches for three years.

Dallas Woods, 31, was stood at a bar on the concourse of the stadium’s West Stand during a match between Leeds United and Hull City on April 1 last year when he used the language towards the female member of staff.

Hull City supporter Woods then returned to the stands but came back to the bar later on in the evening. He was pointed out to stewards and removed, then arrested by police.

Appearing before magistrates in Leeds on Thursday January 9, Woods admitted one charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Woods, of Windsor Drive, Goole, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and issued with a three-year Football Banning Order which prevents him from attending all professional football fixtures in the UK.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 victim surcharge.

Speaking after the hearing, West Yorkshire Police’s Chief Superintendent Jonathan Arrowsuch, Match Commander for the fixture, said: “People are entitled to go about their work without the fear of being exposed to such abusive and threatening language.

“Likewise, women and girls should be able to work at and attend football matches without the fear of being the subject of such sexually offensive words.

“Foul, abusive or offensive language such as this will not be tolerated and people who act in this way are not welcome at our football grounds.

“Woods subjected his victim to what was a distressing and frightening experience and was swiftly arrested by officers at the ground after she was able to identify him.

“West Yorkshire Police will always treat incidents like this very seriously.

“We work closely with Leeds United and visiting clubs to fully investigate any offences committed and we will also take robust action against those responsible, including seeking Football Banning Orders against them.