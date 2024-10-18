Firefighter who served 15 years with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue died after collapsing while walking his dog

A firefighter who served with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for 15 years had died after he collapsed while walking his dog.

It was confirmed the firefighter, who currently works for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, died on Wednesday (Oct 16) while off duty, in a statement by the fire service.

In a tribute Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Yesterday, whilst off duty, Lee was walking his dog and collapsed. Tragically, Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As well as serving within Nottinghamshire for 12 years, at Mansfield Fire Station, White Watch, Lee also served for 15 years in South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“All our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues, who we will continue to support at this difficult time.”

Lee Braidley served with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for 15 years.
Lee Braidley served with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for 15 years. | 3rd party

During Lee’s time at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue he suffered an attack while dealing with a 999 call.

While attending the scene of a rubbish fire in South Yorkshire, in 2006, Lee was pelted with bricks by a group of youths.

In a statement South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Lee was a valued colleague in South Yorkshire for many years and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly sad time.”

Hundreds of tributes have been left for Lee on social media, including one from Paul ‘Nobby’ Beardsley, who said: “R. I. P my Best Friend Tec. Can’t believe what has happened. I have so many Childhood memories mate.

“In life you can count on one hand your Best Friends. I had 2 and Lee was one of them. Absolutely gutted. Top Man.”

