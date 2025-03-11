Former Highlands home once owned by Jimmy Savile demolished after fire

By Neil Pooran, PA Scotland
Published 11th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 13:47 BST
A property in Scotland which was once owned by Jimmy Savile is to be demolished after it was gutted by a fire.

An outbuilding at the Allt-na-Reigh cottage in Glen Coe caught fire on Saturday evening, leading to the closure of the A82.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and the road was reopened on Sunday.

Highlands Council has previously given permission for the site to be demolished and replaced with a new home.

An aerial view of the Glen Coe cottage that was once owned by Jimmy Savile as demolition work gets underway on March 11, 2025 in Glen Coe, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)placeholder image
The site lay abandoned for years and has been vandalised repeatedly since Savile’s death in 2011, and his exposure as a prolific sex offender.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

