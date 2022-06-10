Former Humberside Police officer avoids jail after she shared confidential information with the public

A former Humberside Police constable who pleaded guilty to sharing confidential information and intelligence with a member of the public has been sentenced to six months suspended for two years and 200 hours of community service.

By Grace Newton
Friday, 10th June 2022, 12:46 pm

Kate Elston appeared at Leeds Crown Court today after pleading guilty to misconduct in a public office at an earlier hearing.

The offences took place during the course of her duties between February 2019 and September 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A criminal investigation was launched and a referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) was made by the force.

Police

The IOPC directed the investigation and referral to the Crown Prosecution Service resulted in a charge of misconduct in a public office.

Read More

Read More
Jennifer Andrews: Heartbroken family pay tribute to 'beautiful, excellent mother...

Detective Superintendent Matt Baldwin, head of the Humberside Police's Professional Standards Department, said: “This was a troubling case where highly confidential information was being shared outside of our organisation.

“Breaches of this nature are always viewed with the utmost seriousness as the impact they can have on investigations can be significant.

“We expect the highest degree of professionalism and integrity amongst our officers and staff and anyone who is found to be in breach of this will be dealt with.”

Elston was dismissed from Humberside Police at a misconduct hearing held in November 2021.

She was placed on the College of Policing Barred List, which means she will be unable to work for any other police force in the country.