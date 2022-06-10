Jennifer Andrews: Heartbroken family pay tribute to 'beautiful, excellent mother'

Jennifer Andrews, 35, died following an incident at her home in Leeds on Monday night (June 6).

Cops were called to a house in Lower Wortley at 11.59pm on Monday following reports that a woman had been assaulted.

And when they arrived at the house they found the Jennifer with serious injuries.

Jennifer Andrews, 35, died following an incident at her home in Bangor Grove, Lower Wortley, on Monday night. Picture: WYP.

She was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Rawden Ibbitson, 31, appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with her murder and with possession of a knife.

He was not asked to enter a plea and has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

In a brief statement released by police today (Thurs), her heartbroken family said: “Jenni was such a beautiful and friendly person who was very much loved by us all, she was an excellent mother.

"We are absolutely heartbroken and ask that people respect our privacy at what continues to be a very difficult time for ourselves and all those who knew and loved Jenni.”

Neighbours in the terraced street spoke of their shock at the incident and a huge cordon was put in place while forensic officers combed the area for clues on Tuesday.