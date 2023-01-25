A police officer who allowed people connected to a betting syndicate to use his bank account and online gambling accounts for personal financial gain would have been dismissed had he not already resigned, a disciplinary panel has ruled.

A two-day hearing found that former PC Joshua McGrory failed to tell Humberside Police about his online gambling activities, his association with suspected criminals and his vulnerability to undue influence.

The panel found gross misconduct proven against the former PC, with breaches of of Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct, and honesty and integrity.

An investigation carried out by Humberside Police, under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct, looked into PC McGrory and two other staff members based in Grimsby, who were involved in the betting syndicate.

Former Humberside Police officer involved in betting syndicate guilty of misconduct

The two staff members faced disciplinary proceedings in November 2022.

Both would have been dismissed, had they not already resigned.

The hearing, which concluded yesterday, found McGrory, who joined Humberside Police as a special constable in September 2015, failed to tell the force about his online gambling activities, his association with suspected criminals and his vulnerability to undue influence.

As part of the investigation from March 2020 to April 2022, investigators analysed bank accounts, mobile phones, and the subjects of the investigation were interviewed.

Steve Noonan, IOPC Director of Major Investigations said McGrory would be barred from working for the police in future.

He said: “Police officers are held to high standards and they are expected to conduct themselves professionally.

"Former PC McGrory has shown a complete disregard for the rules and acted dishonestly for his own personal gain. In doing so, he let down his colleagues and risked seriously undermining public confidence.