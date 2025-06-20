Former Imam at mosque in Yorkshire jailed for 13 years for rape offences

A former Imam at a mosque in Yorkshire has been jailed for 13 years after he admitted two counts of rape and one multiple counts of rape.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed Hanif Kha, 57, was an Imam at a mosque in Bradford at the time of the offences in the 1990s.

Khan, of Blagden Street, befriended the victim who was a child at the time where he subjected him to a series of sexual abuse over many years.

After Khan pleaded guilty he was remanded into custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohammed Hanif Kha, 57, was an Imam at a mosque in Bradford at the time of the offences in the 1990s.

On Friday June 20 at Bradford Crown Court he was sentenced to 13 years in prison with three years on extended licence.

He was already on the sex offenders register for life.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Laura Casey Head of Bradford District Safeguarding Team said: “Khan was in a position of trust when he committed this horrific abuse on a child.

“As an Iman he was looked up to by students and family members within the community.

“He stole his victims' childhood. I would like to praise the bravery and courage of the victim for coming forward and reporting these crimes to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope today provides some comfort in knowing that Khan will be spending a long time behind bars.

“The passage of time does not affect our dedication to ensuring victims are listened to, placed at the very heart of operations and supported by specialist services for as long as they need.