York-based Sergeant David France was accused of sending over 2,700 tweets from his personal Twitter account, of which many were of a racist, sexist and generally offensive nature.

The social media activity was between 2017 and 2019, when France was still a serving officer. He took retirement in February 2021.

A misconduct panel ruled this week that had France still been employed, the proven allegation would have been grounds for dismissal. He has been placed on a 'barred' list which places restrictions on joining other forces.

A statement released by North Yorkshire Police read: "The allegation was that on or between 10 October 2017 and the 5 November 2019 whilst a serving police officer, PS 1005 France sent a total of 2,719 ‘tweets’ from his personal Twitter handle. A large proportion of the ‘tweets’ were considered to be abusive and/or offensive and/or inappropriate in nature and contained language which engaged protected characteristics, including gender, disability and race.

"The panel concluded that the allegation was proven and amounted to gross misconduct.

"The sanction of the panel was that, had the former officer still been serving with North Yorkshire Police he would have been dismissed without notice.