A former police officer has been handed a suspended sentence after he admitted searching people he knew on the internal police computer system.

Simon Barker, of Leeds, worked for North Yorkshire Police from 2018 until 2024.

He was found to have committed gross misconduct in December 2024 in relation to another matter and was barred from policing. Had he not already resigned from the force, he would have been dismissed.

North Yorkshire Police said in a statement that further enquiries into his conduct while on the force revealed he had made numerous searches on the internal database without any policing purpose.

The searches all related to people he had a personal relationship or links with.

Barker, 36, was subsequently charged with gaining unauthorised access to data, an offence under the Computer Misuse Act 1990.

He pleaded guilty at Leeds Magistrates Court, and on Thursday (Oct 30) he was sentenced to four months’ custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay a £154 surcharge, and £85 costs.

After the case, Deputy Chief Constable Scott Bisset, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “North Yorkshire Police are very clear on the standards expected of all officers and staff with access to police information, and we have rigorous systems in place to audit this access.

“Members of the public rightly expect the police to treat the sensitive information we hold with the utmost care and integrity.