Former Old Swan Inn at Gargrave landlord Tim Sharp pleads guilty to arson after setting fire to his own pub

Timothy Sharp, 54, was charged with arson with intent to damage property and being reckless as to whether the life of another was endangered in relation to the blaze at The Old Swan Inn in Gargrave, near Skipton, in July 2020.

The 18th-century pub, which is owned by EI Group and had been licensed to Mr Sharp and his partner Lindsay Williamson since 2017, was completely destroyed and has only recently re-opened.

Mr Sharp had to be rescued from the roof of the building and was critically injured. Nobody else was hurt.

Fire crews battling the blaze at The Old Swan Inn at Gargrave

He has since moved to the Isle of Man and today appeared via video link at Bradford Crown Court to enter his guilty plea, having failed to turn up to an earlier hearing at Skipton Magistrates Court in December. A warrant for his arrest was subsequently issued.

The court was told that Mr Sharp has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, for which he is receiving treatment, and psychiatric and medical reports would have to be prepared ahead of sentencing.

Though his solicitor stated that his plea was on the basis of 'recklessness' rather than intent, Judge Jonathan Rose warned Mr Sharp that the offence was 'grave and exceptionally serious' and could even warrant a sentence of life in prison.