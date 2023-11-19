Former police officer guilty of gross misconduct after 'pattern of predatory behaviour'

A former British Transport Police officer has been found guilty of gross misconduct after he displayed “predatory behaviour”.

Four women lodged complaints about Neal Moloney while he was working as a police constable for the force in October and November last year.

A misconduct panel found that he had made inappropriate comments to the women because he wanted to develop sexual relationships with them, following a disciplinary hearing in York earlier this month.

In its ruling, the panel stated that Moloney’s actions amounted to gross misconduct and he would have been dismissed from the force if he had not resigned at an earlier date.

“Moloney had repeatedly engaged in making sexualised comments to each of the four witnesses individually,” the ruling stated.

“There was no element of joviality towards the four female complainants.

“Comments about ‘Rohypnol’, being ‘bendy’ and other similar comments were grossly insulting.

“Former officer Moloney completely lacked boundaries, as demonstrated by his sustained gross misconduct directed towards female persons.”

It added: “Actions were repeated and sustained over a period of time including highly inappropriate and unsolicited contact with several females.

“Former officer Moloney had malign intent, being his own sexual gratification.

"There was a pattern of predatory behaviour towards multiple females.

“The misconduct continued long after former officer Moloney should have realised it was improper and damaging to the complainants and to the reputation of the police force that he represented.”