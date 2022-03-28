PC Nabeel Khan, who was based in Barnsley, was investigated by South Yorkshire Police, under the oversight and guidance of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), and arrested in in February 2021.

He is alleged to have supplied drugs to members of the public between March 2020 and February 2021 and on conclusion of the investigation, the case was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised the following charges against him.