Former Rotherham police officers arrested in investigation into historical sex offences

Two former South Yorkshire Police officers have been arrested as part of an investigation into historical sex offences.

A retired constable in his 60s is being investigated following complaints of child sexual abuse against two girls between 1995 and 1999.

He was interviewed under criminal caution on suspicion of misconduct in public office, attempted rape and three counts of indecent assault, after he was arrested in October.

He was arrested again this month when he answered bail and was interviewed about reported sexual offences against a third complainant between 1997 and 2002. He was released on bail.

The former police officers were based in Rotherham

A former police constable in his 50s was arrested in December and has been interviewed under criminal caution on suspicion of sexual assault and misconduct in public office and one count of indecent assault in connection to incidents that reportedly occurred around 1995 to 1996.

The investigation is being carried out by South Yorkshire Police under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

It follows complaints from four survivors of child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham. The offences are alleged to have happened when the ex officers were both on and off duty.

IOPC Director Emily Barry said a complaint was referred to them by South Yorkshire Police in October.

This was followed by more complaints from a second woman in November and from two further women in December.