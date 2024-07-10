Former taxi driver jailed for 13 years over rape and sexual abuse of children

A former Rotherham taxi driver has been given a 13-year prison sentence after being found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting two children two decades ago.

Adam Ali, who was known as Razwan Razaq at the time, carried out the attacks between 2002 and 2004. Each incident involved Ali getting the victims into his taxi or car before assaulting them.

The 43-year-old was convicted of four counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving girls aged 12 and 13 after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court in May.

Ali was released from prison in April 2023 after serving an 11 year jail term for similar offences. He was arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) just a month later after officers were notified that he intended to travel to Pakistan.

The latest conviction is part of the NCA’s long-running Operation Stovewood which is investigating allegations of child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

After Ali’s sentencing on Tuesday, NCA senior investigating officer Stuart Cobb, said: "I would once again like to pay tribute to the victims in this case, who showed immense courage in coming forward and telling their stories.

"They went through experiences no child should ever have to and I hope that the sentence handed down today can at least help them feel that justice has been done.

"Operation Stovewood continues and we are determined to do all we can to protect victims and bring offenders before the courts."

Ali’s victims – now in their 30s – were scared to report the attacks at the time but spoke to NCA officers who contacted the women after they were identified as victims.

NCA officers have identified more than 1,100 victims during Operation Stovewood and made more than 200 arrests. There have so far been 34 convictions and more than 50 active investigations remain ongoing.

Liz Fell, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Adam Ali purposefully targeted his victims with the view that he could exploit them for sex.

