Former teacher in Yorkshire jailed after posing as 16-year-old boy on Snapchat to target girl

A former West Yorkshire teacher has been jailed after admitting getting a girl to send him a sexual photograph and then sharing the image with another child when she refused to send him further images.

Michael Pierce, 32, posed as a 16-year-old boy from Leeds and befriended the victims via Snapchat.

He convinced one of the girls to send him a nude photograph and after she refused to send more images threatened to send the photograph to all of her friends on Snapchat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He sent the second victim the photograph of the first victim and also asked her to send nude photographs of herself.

Michael Pierce

Police traced the defendant’s IP address and Pierce was arrested at an address in Wakefield in August 2021.

He was a teacher at the time the offences were committed and at the point of his arrest.

Pierce, of Blackstone Drive, Shireoaks, Worksop, pleaded guilty to offences of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, causing a child to watch a sexual act, inciting a child under 13 years to engage in sexual activity and distributing an indecent photograph of a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday June 27 where he was sentenced to six years imprisonment.

He was also put on the sex offender register for life and given a life-long sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to have no unsupervised contact with children

Detective Sergeant Steven Sayles, of Wakefield District Child Vulnerable to Exploitation Team (CVET), said: “This man, who occupied a position of trust, has targeted young girls and used threatening behaviour to try and exploit them into sending indecent images.

“The nature of his crimes was particularly concerning given his role at the time. We have worked with local authority colleagues throughout this investigation to ensure that measures have been put in place to restrict his contact with children. Following his conviction he is now the subject of a life-long sexual harm prevention order.