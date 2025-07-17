A former property store team leader at a Yorkshire police station has been ordered to pay back more than £100,000.

Jacqueline Fletcher, 55, was jailed for two years and eight months after admitting to four counts of theft in 2018.

In 2013, a large quantity of cash was seized as part of a police investigation and placed into the property store at Attercliffe Police Station, Sheffield, where Fletcher was employed as Property Store Team Leader.

As part of her role, Fletcher was responsible for managing cash within the store.

She informed the officer in charge of the investigation she had counted the cash and banked the money in the force account.

In reality, Fletcher had banked £98,500 into her own bank account and only £1,500 into the force account. She subsequently left the force in 2015.

The theft came to light in summer 2017, when a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) investigation connected to the seized money requested the cash.

When it couldn’t be found, an investigation was launched.

In 2018, she was handed a confiscation order, instructing her to pay back £47,000 under the POCA.

Confiscation orders ensure that those who have committed crime and been brought before the courts pay back the money they have made from their illegal activities.

On behalf of the force, thorough work by the YHROCU's Asset Confiscation Enforcement (ACE) team has led to a reconsideration of the original 2018 order handed to Fletcher, of Boundary Walk, Rotherham.

Through reviewing and identifying new assets, as well as persistently pursuing outstanding orders, the ACE team proactively review opportunities to increase the amount convicted criminals have to pay back through confiscation orders.

A successful reconsideration order has been obtained against Fletcher - ordering her to now pay £108,256.86.

This was calculated using assets acquired post-order.

She has been given three-months to pay this additional order or face a 12-month prison sentence.

Detective Superintendent James Axe, head of our Professional Standards Department, said: "We expect all of our employees to behave professionally, honestly and with integrity. Fletcher showed none of these traits, behaving disgracefully and abusing the trust placed in her.

"The vital work carried out the YHROCU's ACE team has ensured that more of the money Fletcher stole will be recovered. The money secured through confiscation order helps fund community grant schemes and officer training allowing us to give back to our communities, as well as ensuring Fletcher does not continue to benefit from her offending."

Ramona Senior, head of operations at the YHROCU said: “Our dedicated ACE team proactively reviews opportunities to revisit confiscation orders made under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

“We will relentlessly pursue outstanding unpaid orders and identify where new assets have been acquired that can be subject to confiscation, no matter who has acquired them. We also look at increasing the amount available for recovery if a criminal’s circumstances have changed since the original confiscation order.