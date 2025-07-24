Former town councillor, 77, accused of assaulting ex-clerk to receive caution
Former Yarm Town Council member Bob Wegg, 77, had denied the charge of assaulting Juliet Johnson at Yarm Town Hall on July 29 last year. Ms Johnson was the council clerk at the time but both have since resigned their positions.
Robert Wegg, of The Spital, Yarm, pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault by beating at an earlier hearing. His solicitor Neil Taylor then told the court: “We deny there was any assault at all.
“We deny that there were any injuries. We took back a piece of paper which she refused to hand to us.”
A trial was due to take place this afternoon (Tuesday, July 22). However it was aborted as it emerged the defendant’s attendance at court had been excused and he was going to receive a caution.
Prosecutor Anne Mitchell said: “The case is to be dealt with by way of caution. The Crown are seeking an adjournment for that to be administered.”
District Judge Marie Mallon said: “I have excused his attendance this afternoon in any event.” She adjourned the case until the morning of August 26.
Yarm Town Council was rocked by the resignations of its entire membership last month.
Mr Wegg was one of three councillors who took legal action against a fellow former councillor, Peter Monck, over comments at a town council meeting and via email and social media in 2023, a year when the council had heard of efforts to wipe out “bullying, intimidation and undermining” and references to alleged persecution, questions over finances and “accusations of mismanagement, misrepresentation, poor governance”.
In June Mr Monck made a statement retracting and apologising for allegations he made against the three councillors in 2023, to settle their legal claims against him alleging defamation and harassment. He accepted his comments caused them serious harm and abuse by members of the public, and agreed to pay their legal costs.
All 11 members of the town council ended up resigning in the following fortnight. Outgoing councillors said the situation had become “untenable”.
One of them, Stockton Council member for Yarm Councillor John Coulson, said he and six others took the decision “with regret”, feeling their positions had “become increasingly unproductive”.
He said they had worked hard, “despite the well-documented difficulties of Yarm Town Council”, and referred to the clerk’s resignation in May, thanking her for “hard work undertaken, often, in their view, in the most challenging of circumstances”.
Mr Wegg and three other councillors including his wife Barbara cited ongoing hostility and a “toxic” atmosphere around the council as reasons for their departures. Mr Wegg said after his resignation: “We couldn’t go on with all the abuse that we’re still getting. It’s just absolutely unbelievable.”
With the town council “unable to act”, four councillors were since appointed by Stockton Council as a temporary measure until new councillors are co-opted or elected to fill the vacancies. One of those was Cllr Coulson, returning to the council with fellow Stockton councillors Elsi Hampton, Stefan Houghton and Andrew Sherris.
An election is to be held on Thursday, August 14, with 19 people nominated, including 11 for Yarm Independents, four for Reform UK, two for Yarm Residents Association, one for Green Party, one for Alliance for Democracy and Freedom. Three of the nominees – Marjory Blair, Brian Newcombe and Yvonne Pybus – were among the councillors who resigned in June. Details are on Stockton Council’s website.