Former Yorkshire police officer given suspended sentence for sex assaults

A former police officer has been given a suspended prison sentence after he admitted slapping a woman's bottom and exposing himself to members of the public during a night out.

Lee Parker, who resigned from West Yorkshire Police while he was under investigation, also admitted grabbing and kissing a female member of the public on the same night, the force said.

According to West Yorkshire Police, Parker, 40, was sentenced at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of sexual assault on a female and one count of outraging public decency. He was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, and put on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parker was also ordered to pay a £250 fine for each of the victims, the force said.

Lee Parker, who was a police constable based at Operational Support, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault on a female and one count of outraging public decency.

West Yorkshire Police said Parker worked as constable based at Operational Support before he resigned. A force spokesman said the offences all occurred on December 14, 2021, while Parker was in a Leeds bar on a night out.

He said the sexual assaults "relate to him grabbing and kissing a female member of the public and slapping the bottom of another" and "he also exposed himself to members of the public".

A misconduct hearing will be held to determine whether Parker would have been dismissed if he was still employed as an officer. The force said that could result in him being added to the Barred List.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicola Bryar, head of West Yorkshire Police's Professional Standards Directorate, said: "This officer's actions fell well below what we expect of our employees on and off duty. I am pleased that these victims have reported these offences to the police so that they could be investigated. No-one should expect or accept being violated in this way on a night out."