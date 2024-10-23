Former Yorkshire police officer who used position to ‘pursue sexual relationships’ convicted of misconduct

A former West Yorkshire Police officer has been convicted of misconduct in a public office after using his position within the police to pursue sexual relationships.

Following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, ex-PC Declan Middleton was convicted on Tuesday October 22 of two counts of misconduct in a public office after starting an inappropriate relationship with one woman and attempting to pursue relationships with another women he met during the course of his duties.

Middleton resigned while under investigation.

A misconduct hearing was held in December 2022 which found that he would have been dismissed for gross misconduct had he still been employed by West Yorkshire Police.

He was moved at that time from the College of Policing’s Advisory List to their Barred List, preventing him from gaining future employment in any role in policing nationally.

The result was not published at the time to avoid prejudicing the criminal investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct that was still ongoing.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicola Bryar, Head of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “Police employees occupy a position of trust, and we have made it clear to our officers, staff and volunteers that we will not tolerate any abuse of this position of trust for a sexual purpose.

"Whether someone encounters the police as a victim, witness or suspect of an offence, they should expect any police employee they come into contact with to act professionally and in line with the Code of Ethics.

“This former officer’s behaviour is shameful to his colleagues and the police service as a whole. The vast majority of those working for West Yorkshire Police work tirelessly to protect people and it is incredibly disappointing for them when a colleague is involved in such completely unacceptable behaviour.