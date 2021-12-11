Former Yorkshire teacher, 33, jailed for seven years over sexual activity with teenage girl

Jonathan Adamson, 33, now of Hertfordshire, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Monday December 6. He was also put on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He was convicted following a trial at of four counts of sexual activity with a child and pleaded guilty at the start of the trial to one further count of sexual activity with a child.

Jonathan Adamson

Detective Inspector Suzanne Gall, of Wakefield Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “Adamson has groomed his victim and sexually assaulted her on a number of occasions.

“His actions were predatory and took advantage of a vulnerable victim. I welcome the custodial sentence he has been given and hope it provides the victim with some closure after she was forced to relive the offences he committed against her at trial when he refused to accept his guilt.