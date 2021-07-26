Peter Wieczorek, 67, was found guilty of one count of rape and two counts of indecent assault against two girls in Sheffield in the 1980s and 1990s, following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Sentencing Wieczorek, of Sycamore House Road, Sheffield, Her Honour Justice Sarah Wright praised the victims for their "immeasurable courage" for reporting his "perverted sexual attentions".

The former train guard was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Speaking after the sentencing, investigating officer, Detective Constable James Harding, said: “Both victims have shown exceptional bravery and strength in talking to police officers and I am grateful to them for the support given to our investigation.

“I hope the lengthy custodial sentence handed down to Wieczorek today will help his victims as they move forward in their recovery.