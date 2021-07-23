York-based organisation Survive, which provides counselling and other specialist services for victims of sexual violence and exploitation, has seen a 226 per cent hike in people seeking help over the past five years.

But the charity said 2020 was its busiest year in existence helping more than 500 people last year – with numbers increasing as lockdown restrictions eased over the summer.

The Covid-19 pandemic led to more people finding themselves isolated and locked down with abusive partners or relatives, the charity's chief executive said.

The figures for sexual violence in Yorkshire remain higher than the average for England and Wales, with the national rate of assaults on men and women at 63.4 per 100,000 people compared to 66.3 in Yorkshire, according to figures from the Home Office's open crime database for the 12 months ending in March 2020.

For rape, the national rate is 63.1 per 100,000 – in Yorkshire it is 72.6.

Mags Godderidge, Chief Executive of Survive, said: “Last year, we delivered our specialist services to 544 survivors of sexual violence, more than in any other year in Survive’s 30-year history, despite the pandemic.

"As the first nationwide lockdown eased last year, demand for Survive specialist services increased and we saw a 135 per cent year on year increase in referrals in the six months from April-September 2020 compared to the same six-month period in 2019.

"That demand has not diminished and is expected to rise again as we come out of the latest lockdown restrictions."

It is estimated that 773,000 adults experienced sexual violence last year and 3.1-million adults experienced sexual assault before the age of 16.

“These figures mean it is highly likely that someone you know, a close friend, a colleague and yes, even a family member, has been raped or sexually assaulted," said Ms Godderidge.

"It is just that they have not told you, such is the shame and stigma attached to this crime."

Survive has now launched a special Covid-19 Recovery Appeal to ensure it can continue to help survivors of sexual violence, with funds to go towards more support workers, counsellors and trauma therapists to meet the increasing demand and reduce waiting times.

"Indeed, the pandemic has sadly created circumstances in which many adults have been locked down with their sexual abuser," Ms Godderidge added.

"Many have reported experiencing additional anxiety and isolation – which has added to the trauma they already experience as a result of sexual violence”.