Four face charges over restraint death of man from Hull on Manchester tram system

Four tram staff who restrained a man who died will be charged with manslaughter.

Father-of-one Jack Barnes, 29, from Hull, was held by four “customer service representatives” monitoring anti-social behaviour on the Metrolink tram system in Manchester in October 2016.

He died on December 2, two months after the incident in Manchester city centre outside Victoria Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In March 2021, following an inquest, HM Senior Coroner for Manchester Nigel Meadows ruled the death was an unlawful killing and stated the restraint “more than minimally, trivially or negligibly contributed to the cardiac arrest”.

Undated family handout file photo issued by Hudgell Solicitors of Jack Barnes. The 29-year-old from Hull, was unlawfully killed when he was restrained face-down on the pavement following an altercation at a railway station. Four men will be charged with unlawful act manslaughter over the death of Mr Barnes after he was restrained by public transport workers on the Manchester tram system in 2016, the Crown Prosecution Service said. Issue date: Thursday September 14, 2023. Family Handout/Hudgell Solicitors/PA Wire

Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) lawyers on Thursday said four men will now be charged.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said, “Paul Fogarty, 50, Brian Gartside, 59, Stephen Rowlands, 67, and Matthew Sellers, 29, who were staff members subcontracted by Metrolink at the time, are to be charged with unlawful act manslaughter.

“Mr Rowlands will also be charged with a single offence of perverting the course of justice relating to a witness statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”