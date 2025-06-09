Four people arrested after death of baby in Middlesbrough
Four people have been arrested following the death of a baby in Middlesbrough, police have said.
Cleveland Police revealed on Sunday that officers were investigating the death of a baby in the town on Saturday (Jun 7).
A statement from the force said: “Four people have been arrested following the death of a baby in Middlesbrough on Saturday, June 7.
“A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were both arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child.
“A 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of child neglect. All four were interviewed and bailed pending further enquiries.”
No further information has been released by the force at this time.