Four people arrested after death of baby in Middlesbrough

Four people have been arrested following the death of a baby in Middlesbrough, police have said.

Cleveland Police revealed on Sunday that officers were investigating the death of a baby in the town on Saturday (Jun 7).

A statement from the force said: “Four people have been arrested following the death of a baby in Middlesbrough on Saturday, June 7.

“A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were both arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child.

“A 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of child neglect. All four were interviewed and bailed pending further enquiries.”