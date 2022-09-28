The National Crime Agency said they were part of a group of 12 couriers who allegedly flew from the UK to Dubai, with suitcases filled with millions of pounds.

Jonathan Johnson, 54, Jo Emma Larvin, 43, both from Grantley, and Stacey Borg, 40, from Carr Road in Calverley, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court today alongside eight other defendants.

The suspects were all charged with removing cash which they knew or suspected was linked to criminal conduct.

The suspects have been accused of smuggling criminal cash into Dubai

Megan Reeves, 29, from Langer Street in Doncaster, appeared at the same court today. She was charged with attempting to remove cash which she knew or suspected was linked to criminal conduct.