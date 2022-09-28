Four people from Yorkshire accused of smuggling millions into Dubai
Four people from Yorkshire who have been accused of smuggling criminal cash out of the country have appeared in court.
The National Crime Agency said they were part of a group of 12 couriers who allegedly flew from the UK to Dubai, with suitcases filled with millions of pounds.
Jonathan Johnson, 54, Jo Emma Larvin, 43, both from Grantley, and Stacey Borg, 40, from Carr Road in Calverley, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court today alongside eight other defendants.
The suspects were all charged with removing cash which they knew or suspected was linked to criminal conduct.
Megan Reeves, 29, from Langer Street in Doncaster, appeared at the same court today. She was charged with attempting to remove cash which she knew or suspected was linked to criminal conduct.
All 12 of them were released on bail until Thursday, October 27, when they are due to appear at Isleworth Crown Court.