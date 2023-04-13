All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
15 hours ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
10 hours ago Harry Potter TV series announced - but will old cast return?
12 hours ago Liam Payne teases boxing match with Tommy Fury
13 hours ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
14 hours ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
14 hours ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

Four teenagers arrested after being tracked down by police dogs despite jumping in river to get away

Four teenagers have been arrested after a police chase which led to some of them jumping in a river to get away.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 13th Apr 2023, 05:00 BST

Cleveland Police were called to an abandoned BMW in Bayside Road in Thornaby on April 7 at 8.45am. When the officers arrived the car had gone but was later spotted by a dog unit, and it drove off at speed. A chase ensued and the car eventually became bogged down in a grassy area.

The driver was quickly arrested but the other occupants of the car fled with police chasing after them. The dog unit – made up of PD Sabre and Harley – chase the teenagers across farmland. The suspects even jumped into a river to try and escape, but they were arrested thanks to the work from the police dogs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The BMW was thought to have been involved in an aggravated burglary at an old man’s home in Middlesbrough.

Most Popular
Police dogs Sabre and Harley with their handlersPolice dogs Sabre and Harley with their handlers
Police dogs Sabre and Harley with their handlers

A statement from the force said: “Four males aged 15, 18, 15 and 16 were arrested in connection with the incident and have now been bailed whilst enquiries continue.”