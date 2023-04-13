Four teenagers have been arrested after a police chase which led to some of them jumping in a river to get away.

Cleveland Police were called to an abandoned BMW in Bayside Road in Thornaby on April 7 at 8.45am. When the officers arrived the car had gone but was later spotted by a dog unit, and it drove off at speed. A chase ensued and the car eventually became bogged down in a grassy area.

The driver was quickly arrested but the other occupants of the car fled with police chasing after them. The dog unit – made up of PD Sabre and Harley – chase the teenagers across farmland. The suspects even jumped into a river to try and escape, but they were arrested thanks to the work from the police dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BMW was thought to have been involved in an aggravated burglary at an old man’s home in Middlesbrough.

Police dogs Sabre and Harley with their handlers