Four teens, aged 14 and 15, arrested after attempted robbery of delivery driver
North Yorkshire Police arrested two girls, both aged 14, and two boys, aged 14 and 15, following the incident in York on Thursday (Apr 3).
The force said it responded to a 999 call from a delivery driver who reported being accosted and assaulted by a group of youths in the Hull Road area of Fishergate shortly after 6pm.
Some of his attackers entered the van before then running off.
Officers attended the scene and arrested three suspects within 20 minutes, while a fourth was arrested at a house in Tang Hall a short time later.
The teenagers were arrested on suspicion of robbery and taken into custody. They have since been bailed and an investigation is now taking place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 399 of April 3. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.