A football fan has been fined and given a three-year banning order after he admitted tragedy chanting at a Leeds United match earlier this season.

Millwall fan Frankie Harris was spotted singing the tragedy chants as well as making stabbing motions towads Whites fans at the game between the two clubs on February 8.

Police said the chants and gestures were in relation to the death of two Leeds United fans - Chris Loftus and Kevin Speight - in Istanbul in 2000.

Harris, 19, of East Hill, South Dareth, Kent, admitted threatening or disorderly conduct at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday (Mar 20).

He also admitted a charge of criminal damage relating to an incident where excrement was smeared on cell walls at Elland Road police station on the same day.

He was given a three-year Football Banning Order, fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85, a £48 victim surcharge and £200 compensation.

Elland Road | Getty Images

Supt Gareth Crossley, who was the match commander for the fixture said: “These kind of chants, comments or gestures directed at rival fans can be both highly offensive and distressing to hear.”

“There’s no place whatsoever for them in football, and people who attend matches need to be aware that police and football clubs will take these incidents seriously and will take action.”