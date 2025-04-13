Officers searching for missing 91-year-old man Fraser Tuddenham have sadly recovered a body spotted by a dog walker.

The discovery was made on Saturday April 12 at Strensall Common - as part of the ongoing search led by North Yorkshire Police - with support from specialist teams and local volunteers.

Formal identification has yet to take place.

However, the family of Mr Tuddenham – who was last seen on Friday February 14 – has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “This is a very sad development, and our thoughts are with Mr Tuddenham’s family and friends at this difficult time. We are grateful to everyone who assisted in the search and our thanks to the member of public who made the discovery.