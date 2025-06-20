Fraudster claimed to be bathroom fitter to con customers out of thousands of pounds

A man claiming to be a professional bathroom fitter, has been given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years after defrauding customers out of thousands of pounds.

Liam John Harbottle, 41, of Aiskew near Bedale, previously from Ripon, took thousands in advance payments from customers but failed to complete the work.

Officers also found that he used alias names and repeatedly changed the name of his business, evading bad reviews and presenting as a genuine bathroom fitter.

Harbottle pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud by false representation and one count of theft in March.

Yesterday was sentenced at York Crown Court where he was also ordered to repay the victims a total of £19,231 and carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

The court was told that victims received pleading texts from him that he was desperate for advance payments because he had not been paid from previous employers and needed help with his bills. However, the investigation found that his requests for money in advance coincided with spikes in his gambling debts.

In one case, an 85-year-old woman gave him £2,500 to refurbish her bathroom. He failed to fit the bathroom. Despite giving six dates on which he would start the work, he didn’t turn up to any, and she did not hear from him again.

Another customer paid £3,700 upfront for a bathroom that was never completed. The victim was left with a damaged room and £3,700 out of pocket.

Another victim paid over £7,500 upfront for multiple ensuite refurbishments in his hotel. He also pre-purchased bathroom fittings worth over £5,000 that Harbottle stole and went on to sell on ebay. The victim also suffered from lost revenue of around £20,000 due to the unfinished or substandard work carried out.

Investigating officer, PC Emily Blackwell said: “This has been a protracted investigation into Liam Harbottle who presented himself as bathroom fitter and conned vulnerable victims out of money. He repeatedly lied in his police interviews which were proved by counter evidence provided by the victims and witnesses.