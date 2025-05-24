A fraudster has been jailed after travelling from London to Yorkshire to pose as a police officer and steal cash and jewellery from elderly people.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Smith travelled from his home in Camden to Rotherham in June 2023, where he took part in a scam aimed at occupants of properties in Fernleigh Drive and Cotswold Crescent.

He posed as an officer for South Yorkshire Police and told residents to hand over valuable items for safekeeping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His callous trick worked on an elderly couple in their 80s in Fernleigh Drive, where he took bank cards and PIN numbers.

He repeated the offence in Cotswold Crescent, where he took jewellery worth £25,000 from a 64-year-old woman.

He then returned to London where he used the bank cards to withdraw thousands of pounds of cash.

An investigation was launched and South Yorkshire Police were able to link Smith to the offences and he was arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He answered no comment in an interview, but was identified by his victims and charged with two counts of conspiracy to defraud. He initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea to guilty on May 19 this year.

Michael Smith has been jailed for almost three years | SYP

He was jailed for two years and eight months at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday (May 21).

DI Joe Hackworthy, of South Yorkshire Police’s Financial Investigations team, said: “I am glad that Smith will spend time behind bars for his crimes which caused unnecessary suffering for those he targeted.

“Courier fraud is a particularly destructive crime, and offenders often target the most vulnerable members of society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We remain dedicated to pursuing anyone who seeks to defraud others, and we encourage people to look out for vulnerable family members and friends and to challenge anyone on the phone asking for money or valuables.

“The police will never ask a member of the public for money or any bank details, either over the phone or in person. We will never ask you to hand over your valuables, whether it is jewellery, cash, bank cards or something else, to us.