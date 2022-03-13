French bulldog stuffed into bag weighted down with bricks and thrown into canal

Heartless thugs who stuffed a French bulldog into a bag weighted down with bricks and dumped her in a canal are being hunted by the RSPCA.

The dog, called Ivy, was found by a member of the public who spotted the bag in the Walsall Canal in Tipton, West Midland, and called police on February 27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shocking pictures have been released showing the dead dog and the plastic bag which had been weighted down with house bricks.

The bag which had been weighted down with housebricks

Her body has been examined by a vet who has found water retention and possible jaw injuries.

RSPCA Inspector Vicki Taylor said: “This must have been a really upsetting discovery and it’s awful to think that someone has deliberately dumped her in the canal.

“The vets have examined her body and have found evidence of possible injuries so I really want to find out more about her and how her body came to be dumped in the

canal.

Ivy was found by a member of the public