Friend of Victoria Taylor "won't give up" on finding her as search for missing mum, 34, continues
Charlotte Cundill is hoping to find Victoria, 34, who was last seen at her home in Malton, at 9am on Monday (Sept 30).
A Facebook group called 'The search for Victoria Taylor' has been set up by Charlotte and currently has over 8,000 members.
She posted earlier today in the group that she "won't be giving up" on finding the "beautiful" mum, who is also known as Vixx.
This comes after police officers were today (Monday) seen searching the River Derwent using kayaks and sonar equipment.
Charlotte said: "Day eight, we have rolled into another week.
"Not what any of us wanted but we won't be giving up on you beautiful."
Another person posted in the group: "I really cannot stop thinking about your beautiful friend.
"I know I don't know her personally like thousands of others, but she has really touched our hearts.
"I pray she is safe and found really soon for you all, sending love to you."
Someone else commented: "Come on Vixx, where are u?
"I so hope she is found soon, safe and sound.
"Too many people missing, breaks my heart. Thinking of you all."
Local residents and friends have been searching the market town and putting missing posters up.
There is even one outside of St Leonard and St Mary Catholic Church in Malton - where it's believed she hoped to marry fiancé Matthew Williams.
Victoria's sisters Emma and Heidi said in a statement on Friday that her disappearance had left them "distraught and lost."
They said: "We currently feel sick, distraught and lost following the disappearance of Vixx, but we are trying to focus on the children in the family to maintain a sense of routine at this difficult time.
"We would like to thank all the emergency services and volunteers who have assisted in the search for Vixx so far.
"The wider local community has also rallied around, and we are eternally grateful for the support that they have given to us, Vixx's family."
Victoria, who is originally from Huddersfield, West Yorks., is described as a white woman who is approximately 5ft six inches tall.
She was last spotted wearing blue jeans, a black Adidas original puffer jacket with white stripes down the sleeves and a grey Jack Wills hooded jumper.