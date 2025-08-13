Funeral director appears in court charged over human remains found at premises

A funeral director has appeared in court to face 65 charges spanning more than 10 years after a major investigation into human remains found at his premises.

Robert Bush, 47, appeared at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday to face 30 counts of preventing a lawful burial plus a range of other charges relating to bodies found at one of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors’ sites in Hull.

Bush stood in the glass fronted dock and spoke only to confirm his name and personal details.

No pleas were entered.

The bearded defendant, formerly of Kirk Ella, East Yorkshire, but now of Otley, West Yorkshire, wore a grey three-piece suit with a white shirt and a patterned tie for the 15-minute hearing, and was flanked in the dock by one security officer.

As well as the counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body relating to 30 different people, Bush is also charged with 33 counts of fraud by false representation, one count of fraudulent trading relating to funeral plans, and one of theft from a range of charities.

Most of the fraud by false representation charges relate to the proper care of remains and the return of ashes.

Bush was bailed to appear for a plea hearing on October 15.

He left the court building flanked by police officers, wearing a hat and covering his face with a black scarf.

Humberside Police launched a probe into the funeral home after a report of “concern for care of the deceased” in March last year.

A month after the investigation started the force said it had received more than 2,000 calls on a dedicated phone line from families concerned about their loved ones’ ashes.