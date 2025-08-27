Further delay to case of ex-councillor accused of assault

The case of a former town councillor accused of assaulting the council’s former clerk at the town hall has been delayed again.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob Wegg, 77, was meant to see his court case wrapped up with a caution. But no caution has been confirmed after more than a month.

He was a member of Yarm Town Council when he was accused of assaulting Juliet Johnson at Yarm Town Hall on July 29 last year. Ms Johnson was the council clerk at the time but both have since resigned their positions on the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wegg, of The Spital, Yarm, pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault by beating at an earlier hearing. His solicitor Neil Taylor said he denied there was any assault or any injuries.

Bob Wegg, former member of Yarm Town Council.

He was due to stand trial on July 22, but this was aborted on the day as it emerged he would receive a caution. The case was adjourned for the caution to be administered, with his attendance at court excused.

However, when the case came back to Teesside Magistrates’ Court today (August 26), prosecutor Imogen Brown said Cleveland Police had not confirmed the caution had been done. She said the Crown Prosecution Service escalated the matter on August 13, but received no response.

Ms Brown said: “I would be asking if we could adjourn for two weeks to receive a confirmation that he has or hasn’t be cautioned. The Crown would be asking for an adjournment to get that caution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said a reviewing lawyer would write to make sure the case was escalated again.

Yarm High Street. Picture: LDR.

Georgia Wilkinson, defending, said she would not oppose an adjournment: “A caution has been offered to this defendant, who is not here. He is an elderly male of previous good character.

“He cannot do anything until the police have been in contact with him.”