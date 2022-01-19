Gang jailed for attacking man with a shovel 'like a pack of hyenas'

The gang were described as 'like a pack of hyenas to meat' as they hacked at their victim with shovels and threatened to cut his hand off.

The attack happened in Sowerby, near Thirsk, in 2021, as they set upon their victim who was in his car with young children. The quartet also smashed his van and car.

At Bradford Crown Court, a judge jailed the gang for a total of almost eight years.

Mark Farrow, 45 of Sowerby; John Thomas Hardy, 46 of Sowerby; Gary McDonald, 24 from Thirsk and Walter McDonald, 24, of Sowerby were all also give a restraining order to prevent them from making any contact with the victim for the next 15 years. All four pleaded guilty to violent disorder offences.

Speaking after the hearing, North Yorkshire Police Detective Constable Martin Willoughby said: “This was a horrific and deeply traumatic attack which left the victim with severe cuts and bruising to his body.

“His attackers were cowards, using weapons and ganging up on an unarmed man, beating him repeatedly in front of his wife and young children before turning their attentions to his wife and damaging her vehicle.

“I am satisfied that this investigation has resulted in custodial sentences, ensuring that our communities are safer when people like this are brought to justice and locked away.”