Five men, aged between 16 and 21-years-old, attacked the police in the Undercliffe area on Thursday, July 21.

No one was injured during the attack, however, there was some damage to a police vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All five men have been arrested on suspicion of offences including violent disorder and racially aggravated public order.

Gang of youths targeted police officers in violent attack in Bradford .

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell of Bradford CID said: “This was a targeted attack on the police, where a group of males engaged in disorder.

“Violent incidents like this will not be tolerated and I am sure the majority of the community will support our efforts to find those responsible.

“My officers are put on the front line to help the community, not to come under attack.

“We are working with our colleagues in the local Neighbourhood Policing team who have increased patrols to provide reassurance in the area.

“I would like to thank the community that have supported us in taking positive action.

“I would appeal to the community if anyone witnessed the disorder and may have mobile phone footage, dash cam or CCTV to come forward and help the investigation.”