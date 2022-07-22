Gang of youths targeted police officers in violent attack in Bradford .

Five men, aged between 16 and 21-years-old, attacked the police in the Undercliffe area on Thursday, July 21.
No one was injured during the attack, however, there was some damage to a police vehicle.
All five men have been arrested on suspicion of offences including violent disorder and racially aggravated public order.
Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell of Bradford CID said: “This was a targeted attack on the police, where a group of males engaged in disorder.
“Violent incidents like this will not be tolerated and I am sure the majority of the community will support our efforts to find those responsible.
“My officers are put on the front line to help the community, not to come under attack.
“We are working with our colleagues in the local Neighbourhood Policing team who have increased patrols to provide reassurance in the area.
“I would like to thank the community that have supported us in taking positive action.
“I would appeal to the community if anyone witnessed the disorder and may have mobile phone footage, dash cam or CCTV to come forward and help the investigation.”
Anyone with information can contact Bradford CID via 101 or the contact us options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13220397937.