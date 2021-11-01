Troublemakers from the Boothferry area started the blaze under the cover of darkness on Sunday, October 31.

Pickering ward councillors Mark Ieronimo and Holly Burton said the issue of anti-social behaviour had previously been contained within Gower Park, in Boothferry Playing Fields, but had since spilled into nearby residential streets.

The Liberal Democrat councillors said bins had been stolen from several homes, before being taken to the bus stop and set alight. They are now demanding Hull City Council to take action.

The bins were taken to the bus stop before being set on fire

High winds fuelled the fire and pictures and videos posted to Facebook showed flames towering over Gower Road, filling it with smoke.

The fire is the latest in a series of arson attacks which ward councillors said had plagued Gower Park for weeks.

Coun Ieronimo said last night’s attacks were “disgraceful”, adding he and Coun Burton were working with the council and police to find a solution to the issue.

The ward councillor said: “The events on Gower Road last night were nothing short of disgraceful. As local councillors for the area, we’ve been working alongside the council and the police team with regard to issues on Gower Park.

”In the last fortnight, we have even met with the portfolio holder for parks and shown them first-hand the issues residents are facing. We have demanded they invest in the park and park security and address the lack of investment in areas like ours outside the city centre.

“The council needs to match our commitment, financial and moral, as councillors to the area to address these issues. ’The issues we face are now moving beyond the park even further into residents communities, something must be done.

“People cannot continue to run roughshod in our community. It is unfair to residents who just want to get on with their lives.