Woman killed after elderly couple's car collides with building in Whitby town centre

The woman, who has not been named, died on Friday, four days after the collision at the junction of Bagdale and Brunswick Street on October 25 at 11.35am.

She was a passenger in a red Honda Civic which mounted the pavement and collided with an office building. The driver, an 80-year-old man, was also taken to hospital. Both are from the Whitby area.

The crash took place in Whitby town centre

North Yorkshire Police have asked that any pedestrians or drivers who were in the area at the time and saw the red Honda Civic to contact police. In addition, anyone who might have dashcam footage from the area at the time, or any CCTV, is asked to get in touch.

Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to TS 1881 Mark Patterson or PC 1212 Marie Williams, or email [email protected] or [email protected]