A gang of criminals who smuggled hundreds of migrants into the UK illegally and was headed up by a Yorkshire-based ringleader has been dismantled by the National Crime Agency.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gang, led by 43-year-old Muhammad Zada, hid the migrants in the backs of refrigerated lorries, as well as vehicles containing mattresses, fruit and vegetables and bike boxes – all while charging them between £5,000 and £10,000 per trip.

Zada, from Middlesbrough, was found guilty of at least five conspiracies to smuggle Iraqi-Kurdish migrants into the UK from mainland Europe in 2017 following a six-week trial which finished on Thursday (Jul 11). However, Zada and another of his lieutenants were convicted in their absence after the pair went on the run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His four associates, who were responsible for recruiting drivers and facilitating the movement of people into the country, were each found guilty of one count of the same offence.

Muhammad Zada and Marek Sochanic

Pareiz Abdullah, 41, Khalid Mahmud, 50, Marek Sochanic, 39, Gurprit Kahlon, 67, and Bestoon Moslih, 41, were part of the gang which charged thousands to bring people to the UK hidden in vehicles. Although many of their attempts to smuggle people into the country were foiled by police, it is thought Zada has helped hundreds of migrants come to the UK illegally.

The first arrest was made in March 2017, when Milan Sochanic – Marek Sochanic’s father – drove a van from the UK to Belgium on two occasions to collect and transport people. He was stopped by French police at Calais on his second trip and eight migrants were discovered hidden in the van among furniture.

Milan Sochanic was subsequently convicted of people smuggling offences in France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zada had bought the van and arranged for ‘Milan Builders’ to be painted on the side before plotting the journeys with the help of Marek Sochanic.

On another occasion, the gnag organised for migrants to be smuggled from France and the Netherlands to the UK in the back of refrigerated lorry trailers containing fruit and vegetables. The return journey from Rotterdam was foiled by Dutch police who located 12 migrants due to be loaded into the lorry.

In the days after the incident, Zada and his lieutenants arranged for migrants to be hidden inside a campervan, as well as in vans among bicycle boxes and a shipment of mattresses. On all three occasions the journeys were intercepted by law enforcement officers – twice in France and once in Belgium.

The crime group also duped drivers to unwittingly smuggle migrants by tasking them to transport legitimate commodities between the UK to mainland Europe. People were then loaded into vehicles without the driver’s knowledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zada is believed to have successfully brought hundreds of migrants into the UK illegally prior to these attempts.

Footage captured by NCA officers shows Zada examining the campervan hired by his co-conspirator Gurprit Kahlon to transport the migrants from France.

Zada and other leading members of the smuggling network were arrested by the NCA in February 2018.

Following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court, Mohammed Zada was found guilty of five counts of conspiring to facilitate breaches of immigration law. Marek Sochanic, Khaled Mahmud and Pareiz Abdullah were found guilty on one count of the same charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gurprit Kahlon and Bestoon Moslih both pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to facilitate breaches of immigration law at earlier court hearings.

Zada and Sochanic were convicted in their absence having absconded before the trial began, and are still being hunted by the NCA. All six men will be sentenced on September 20.

Martin Clarke, NCA Branch Commander, said: “Our extensive investigation has seen us uncover and dismantle a major people smuggling network with ambitions of bringing hundreds, if not thousands, of people into the UK illegally. This result is testament to the successful partnership working of the NCA, law enforcement agencies on the continent and UK regional police forces.

“Zada and his organised crime group didn’t care about safety and wellbeing of the human beings they were trafficking. They were willing to put them in dangerous environments like refrigerated lorries, all for a quick payday. We continue to work tirelessly alongside key international partners to disrupt the criminal networks treating people as commodities and putting lives at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad