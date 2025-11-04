Garforth: Man charged with murder following death of 79-year-old after assault

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 4th Nov 2025, 09:38 GMT
Leeds Water Taxis: I hopped on board a boat to travel through Leeds by water
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 79-year-old man following an assault in Yorkshire.

Thomas Childe, who defines himself as White British, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today (Nov 4).

Most Popular

The 23-year-old, of Oak Crescent, Garforth, was charged in relation to an altercation in Aberford Road in Garforth on October 29.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police said it was contacted by the ambulance service after a 79-year-old man was found with injuries on Aberford Road in Garforth shortly after 6.30pm.

The victim, named by police as Colin Starbuck, was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Related topics:murderGarforthWest Yorkshire PoliceAmbulance serviceHospitalPolice
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice