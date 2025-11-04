Garforth: Man charged with murder following death of 79-year-old after assault
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 79-year-old man following an assault in Yorkshire.
Thomas Childe, who defines himself as White British, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today (Nov 4).
The 23-year-old, of Oak Crescent, Garforth, was charged in relation to an altercation in Aberford Road in Garforth on October 29.
West Yorkshire Police said it was contacted by the ambulance service after a 79-year-old man was found with injuries on Aberford Road in Garforth shortly after 6.30pm.