Child abuser jailed after attacking young girl at Yorkshire caravan park
Gary Henshall has been jailed for 12 years after he was found guilty of seven offences. He will also serve an extended licence period of five years.
The 65-year-old was found to have attacked the young girl in a holiday caravan in Selby between 2020 and 2022.
Henshall, of Greenacres Drive, Batley, repeatedly changed his plea over the offences and eventually his plea of not guilty was not accepted by a judge, and he was found guilty.
He was sentenced at York Crown Court on April 25 for the three counts of sexual assault by penetration and four counts of sexual touching against a girl who was under 13.
Detective Constable Sophie Wilson, who led the investigation for North Yorkshire Police, said: “This has been a very difficult case, and I cannot praise the victim and her family enough for standing up for what is right and seeking justice against Henshall.
“Henshall also dragged out their suffering by repeatedly changing his plea. The judge’s intervention ensured that justice has been served, and I hope the victim and her family can draw strength from the outcome at court.”
As well as the custodial sentence, Henshall has also been placed on the sex offenders register for life, and has been made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.