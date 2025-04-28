Child abuser jailed after attacking young girl at Yorkshire caravan park

A child abuser who attacked his young victim in a holiday caravan in Yorkshire has been jailed.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Henshall has been jailed for 12 years after he was found guilty of seven offences. He will also serve an extended licence period of five years.

The 65-year-old was found to have attacked the young girl in a holiday caravan in Selby between 2020 and 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henshall, of Greenacres Drive, Batley, repeatedly changed his plea over the offences and eventually his plea of not guilty was not accepted by a judge, and he was found guilty.

He was sentenced at York Crown Court on April 25 for the three counts of sexual assault by penetration and four counts of sexual touching against a girl who was under 13.

Detective Constable Sophie Wilson, who led the investigation for North Yorkshire Police, said: “This has been a very difficult case, and I cannot praise the victim and her family enough for standing up for what is right and seeking justice against Henshall.

Gary Henshall, 65, of Greenacres Drive, Batley, West Yorkshire was sentenced at York Crown Court | NYP

“Henshall also dragged out their suffering by repeatedly changing his plea. The judge’s intervention ensured that justice has been served, and I hope the victim and her family can draw strength from the outcome at court.”