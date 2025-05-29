Police are currently investigating the ‘unexplained deaths’ of two neighbours in the same street in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police said it was called to Gatesgarth Close in Scarborough following the unexplained deaths of two men in neighbouring houses.

On Monday (May 26), officers attended an address in the street following the sudden death of a 69-year-old man at his home. They raised concerns following the death of a 49-year-old man in an adjoining property on May 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the force said at this stage it is now known how the men died and both of their deaths are being treated as unexplained.

A huge police cordon has been put in place outside the homes as forensic and specialist investigators try to uncover the exact details surrounding the deaths.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “As emergency services work to establish the circumstances and the cause of their deaths, and as a precautionary measure, two adjoining properties have been evacuated and the residents are being provided with alternative accommodation.

“A scene guard and cordon remain in place while a full search and examination of the scene is carried out along with tests to determine the presence of any environmental factors that may have contributed to their deaths. Tests are also due to be carried out to help determine the cause of their deaths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are currently at the scene of the deaths in Gatesgarth Close

“North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and police officers are carrying out a specialist search of the property and members of the public may see officers in full protective clothing and specialist equipment at the scene. This is a precautionary measure until we know more about how the men died.

“We do not believe there are any risks to the wider community at this time. The occupants of the homes in close proximity to the deceased’s homes remain in alternative accommodation as a precaution while we work to establish how the men died.

“Our thoughts remain with the men’s families who are being supported by specially trained officers at this sad time.