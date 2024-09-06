The sister of a woman brutally killed in Leeds has pleaded with the justice system to not release her killer on parole.

Gemma Simpson, 23, died in 2000 at the hands of Martin Bell, who then dismembered her body and buried it at Brimham Rocks near Pateley Bridge.

Bell, who was a friend of Gemma’s, had been released from a psychiatric unit six weeks before Gemma’s killing having been suffering from delusions and a personality disorder.

He only confessed to Gemma’s murder years later, and was convicted of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Now, Gemma Simpson’s family has been informed that Bell is set to go before a parole board next week with the possibility of moving to an open prison.

The family are set to deliver a victim statement before the parole board next week in their bid to stop Bell being given extra freedoms.

Bell, who was a taxi driver before his conviction, is now 55 years old.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Gemma’s sister Naomi Carrack, 51, said: “Gemma was left at Brimham Rocks for 14 years - and he gets a chance now?

“We don’t feel somebody capable of that kind of monstrosity should be wandering around in an open prison.

“The only people serving a life sentence are us.

“It’s scary to know he could get out. The whole thing is terrifying.

“What I can't seem to wrap my head around is why someone who's got an illness of this level, where he's shown what he's capable of, would ever be able to go back out into society.”

Describing her sister, Ms Carrack remembered her as “small, very petite, she had dark beautiful brown hair.

“She was really attractive and had a great sense of humour - a cheeky Gemini. She loved being with us, and was a big character - but she had a heart of gold.

“As much as she was outgoing and wonderful, she could be vulnerable as well. I had her a lot in my care.”

Ms Carrack said she’d been offered no support from the courts system to come to terms with Bell’s impending parole hearing.

Julian Hendy from the Hundred Families charity, which is supporting the family, said: “Gemma was killed in such an awful and brutal way. The subsequent court case and NHS investigations raised serious questions about the ability of mental health services and others to keep patients and the public safe.

“The release of violent and dangerous offenders does concern the public. We do need to know systems are effective and working well to keep people safe.

“Yet the whole process is engulfed in such secrecy that the public cannot be reassured and families rarely get the information they need to help them cope and recover from these terrible tragedies.

“The families are the ones left with the life sentence, Bell is asking for release after just ten years.

“This cannot be right. There needs to be a better balance with far more openness and transparency.