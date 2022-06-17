Ingeborg Wesseler, 60, had been dropping off her son at university in York in a van when she made the error on a flyover above the A64 in September 2019.

While driving down the A162 towards Tadcaster to return to the ferry port in the early morning, she ended up on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with another car, seriously injuring the driver.

The A162 flyover the A64 near Tadcaster

She claimed to have become confused while following Google Maps to navigate, and initially pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving at York Magistrates Court.

The case was sent to York Crown Court, but became delayed during the Covid-19 pandemic when Frau Wesseler was unable to travel back to the UK from her home in North-Rhine Westphalia to appear before a judge.

It was decided to pass the charge to German authorities, and York Crown Court was told today in a brief hearing that she had pleaded guilty to the equivalent charge of causing negligent bodily harm in her home country and been fined 800 Euros.