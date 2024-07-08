Gipton, Leeds: Four teenagers arrested after boy chased into shop by machete-wielding youths

Four arrests have been made after a boy was chased by a gang wielding machetes and a handgun.

The incident happened at about 3pm on Sunday, July7.

West Yorkshire Police report that four youths seen running in Foundry Approach, Gipton, Leeds, with two of them armed with machetes.

Officers were deployed to the scene and established the four suspects had been seen chasing another male into a convenience store in Coldcotes Circus.

Officers searched the area and subsequently detained four males in Brown Hill Terrace, Harehills.

The four, aged 15, 16, 17 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Three machetes were recovered in Brown Hill Terrace along with a handgun that appeared to be a blank-firing weapon that had been converted to fire modified ammunition.

The males were further arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

All four remain in custody.

No-one was injured during the incident.