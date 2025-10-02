Girl, 12, injured after being hit by car as she cycled over zebra crossing
Cleveland Police said it is trying to trace the driver involved in a crash with the 12-year-old girl in Emerson Avenue, Middlesbrough, on Monday (Sep 29).
The incident happened at around 6pm, when the girl was hit by a red Vauxhall Corsa which was travelling eastbound on the road.
She was left with a broken wrist, a fractured arm, a sprained wrist and cuts and bruises.
The driver stopped momentarily and spoke to the girl before driving off.
The girl was taken to James Cook University Hospital where she was treated for her injuries.
Her bike was also damaged in the incident
Police are asking anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact them on 101, quoting incident number SE25187103.