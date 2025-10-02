Girl, 12, injured after being hit by car as she cycled over zebra crossing

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 13:44 BST
A 12-year-old girl has been injured after she was hit by a car as she cycled over a zebra crossing, police have said.

Cleveland Police said it is trying to trace the driver involved in a crash with the 12-year-old girl in Emerson Avenue, Middlesbrough, on Monday (Sep 29).

Most Popular

The incident happened at around 6pm, when the girl was hit by a red Vauxhall Corsa which was travelling eastbound on the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was left with a broken wrist, a fractured arm, a sprained wrist and cuts and bruises.

The driver stopped momentarily and spoke to the girl before driving off.

Sign up to our new WhatsApp community here

The girl was taken to James Cook University Hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Her bike was also damaged in the incident

Police are asking anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact them on 101, quoting incident number SE25187103.

Related topics:Cleveland PolicePoliceMiddlesbrough
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice