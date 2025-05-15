Girl, 15, arrested after three teens taken to hospital over vapes laced with drugs

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested after three teenagers were taken to hospital after inhaling vapes laced with illegal drugs.

Cleveland Police said it was called to Unity City Academy on Ormesby Road in Middlesbrough on Wednesday morning following reports of three teenagers feeling unwell.

The three teens were taken to James Cook University Hospital as a precaution.

Police believe the teenagers had inhaled vapes which were laced with illegal drugs, and are now warning parents and their children of the dangers of vapes.

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and is being questioned by police.

Detective Chief Inspector John Bonner, from Middlesbrough CID, said: “Thankfully the children informed an adult as soon as they were found to have felt unwell with some of the children receiving treatment and are currently in a stable condition.

“We are working closely with the school, and our partners, to warn children and their parents on the dangers of using vapes, and I want to remind people that the legal age to use and purchase a vape is 18.

The children were taken to James Cook University Hospital as a precaution. | 3rd party

“Not only is this a health issue, but those possessing and supplying illegal drugs could be committing criminal offences.

“I would urge any children or parent who suspect they have been given, or bought an illegal vape, that they believe could be laced with drugs to not use it and to inform an adult and report it to us as soon as possible.

“In terms of the investigation, this is progressing and enquiries in relation to where the vapes were obtained from is ongoing.”