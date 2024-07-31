Girl, 8, becomes second victim of fatal house fire in Yorkshire believed to be arson
Police and fire crews were called to Leeds Road in Huddersfield shortly before 2.30am this morning (Jul 31) following reports of a house fire.
A 31-year-old woman and two girls, aged eight and 10, were rescued from the house and taken to hospital for treatment.
West Yorkshire Police said the woman died this morning, and has now confirmed the eight-year-old girl has also passed away after losing the battle for her life this afternoon.
The 10-year-old girl remains in a critical condition in hospital.
An investigation into the blaze is ongoing, and police said it is being treated as suspicious.
Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle from West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major enquiry team said: “Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this tragic incident. Specially trained officers are supporting the family.
“Whilst we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, we are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area this morning, who may have seen something to come forward with information.
“A scene remains in place whilst enquiries are carried out.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Op Purplenest, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.