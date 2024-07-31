Girl, 8, becomes second victim of fatal house fire in Yorkshire believed to be arson

An eight-year-old girl who was seriously injured in a fatal house fire in Yorkshire has now died, police have confirmed.

Police and fire crews were called to Leeds Road in Huddersfield shortly before 2.30am this morning (Jul 31) following reports of a house fire.

A 31-year-old woman and two girls, aged eight and 10, were rescued from the house and taken to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police said the woman died this morning, and has now confirmed the eight-year-old girl has also passed away after losing the battle for her life this afternoon.

Forensic officers examine the surroundings of a house where a woman and an eight-year-old girl has died from a fire in Huddersfield

The 10-year-old girl remains in a critical condition in hospital.

An investigation into the blaze is ongoing, and police said it is being treated as suspicious.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle from West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major enquiry team said: “Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this tragic incident. Specially trained officers are supporting the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, we are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area this morning, who may have seen something to come forward with information.

“A scene remains in place whilst enquiries are carried out.”